My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Robert E. Slavik
Formerly of Sunnyvale
Robert Edwin Slavik peacefully passed away May 5, 2020 in Napa, CA. He maintained his strong faith in Jesus, his constantly positive and encouraging attitude, and loveable wit despite health challenges, and finished well.
Bob was born November 17, 1939 in Stevens Point, WI, to William and Dyrrell Cahoon Slavik. He, along with his older brother Bill and many friends, grew up in Stevens Point and enjoyed time on the nearby lakes in Waupaca. Bob was a life-long athlete who played on a state champion Little League team and on the University of Wisconsin basketball team, and eventually, with good partners, was a Northern California doubles tennis champion on multiple occasions.
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Bob served in the U.S. Army in Germany, leading an armored cavalry platoon, serving on the military honor guard, and playing basketball for the Army in Europe.
Bob's career in sales began with IBM in Milwaukee. Then, with Brandt Systems, Bob opened the Northern California territory and grew the sales and service business in the San Francisco Bay Area until he retired in 1988. He became a willing volunteer at the Food Closet in Palo Alto, and a compassionate listener and wise counselor as a Stephen Minister. Menlo Church and Bible Study Fellowship nurtured his faith.
Bob leaves behind his wife Carolyn, children Amy Nowak (Mike) and Jack Slavik (Jodi), step-children David Liniak (Shannon) and Caryn Troche (Jose), grandchildren Jacob, Justin and Kasey Nowak, Charlie and Lucy Slavik, Avery and Anderson Liniak and Anna, Noah and Lydia Troche, and his brother Bill (Martha) and their children Gina and Rick. He was predeceased by former wife Susan.
Bob led his family with deep, outspoken love and generosity, modeling how to live in the present, hold no grudges, call everyone by name, be responsible for yourself and look out for your friends. He always claimed to be the tallest guy in the room. He made the best hamburgers. He was such fun to be with. We love him dearly, and are so grateful for him. We smile as we remember him, and will miss him until we reunite in heaven.
Family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert Slavik may be made to Langham Partnership USA, PO Box 189, Cave Creek, AZ 85327, or www.langham.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 15, 2020.