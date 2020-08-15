1/1
Robert E. Sykes
1926 - 2020
Robert E. Sykes
March 15, 1926 - August 4, 2020
Laguna Niguel
Robert E. Sykes born March 15, 1926 in Oakland, California. He is survived by his 3 children and 4 grandchildren. Robert served in WWII as a Private First Class for the Army Air Force. He became a very accomplished football player starting at San Jose State University, later playing professionally for the Washington Redskins, and the Philadelphia Eagles. He then became a very successful local businessman by owning his own automobile dealership Bob Sykes Dodge. His greatest gift was his love for his family; he worked hard and lived a very successful life for them. He died Aug 4th, 2020. He will be sorely missed. We will always look up to him and always love him.


View the online memorial for Robert E.  Sykes



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
