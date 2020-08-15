Robert E. SykesMarch 15, 1926 - August 4, 2020Laguna NiguelRobert E. Sykes born March 15, 1926 in Oakland, California. He is survived by his 3 children and 4 grandchildren. Robert served in WWII as a Private First Class for the Army Air Force. He became a very accomplished football player starting at San Jose State University, later playing professionally for the Washington Redskins, and the Philadelphia Eagles. He then became a very successful local businessman by owning his own automobile dealership Bob Sykes Dodge. His greatest gift was his love for his family; he worked hard and lived a very successful life for them. He died Aug 4th, 2020. He will be sorely missed. We will always look up to him and always love him.