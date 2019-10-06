|
Robert Ernest Williams
May 29, 1928 - Sept. 18, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bob, passed away surrounded by his family on September 18, age 91. He is survived by his four children: Wesley, Vicki, Deva and Dean, his seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Marilyn (1931-1994), mother to his four living children; and in passing is survived by his current and second wife Patricia (1935 -).
Bob was the son of Edgar and Stuart (Hurt) Williams and was born in Danville VA, soon moving to Bedford VA. His family moved to Stone Mountain GA when he was nine years old. He had fond memories of going to Boys High followed by Georgia Tech, both in Atlanta.
Bob met Marilyn, his first wife, during a vacation to St. Simons Island GA in the summer of 1950 while walking the beach, and then going to the movies that evening. They eloped on March 20, 1951 in Decatur GA. Bob was still attending Georgia Tech that year and was on the conference winning swimming team. He soon graduated with a BS degree in Industrial Engineering. He also received a MS degree in IE from Tech in 1960.
After graduation Bob and Marilyn moved to Baltimore MD and started a family adding Wesley followed by Vicki. After moving back to the Atlanta area in 1954 Deva and Dean joined the family.
Bob moved the family to Sunnyvale CA in 1960 where he worked for Lockheed-Technicon until his retirement in 1997. He was also the owner of the Bicycle Hut retail store from 1973-1995. Bob was a Deacon for St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Sunnyvale from 1969-2009.
An enthusiastic sports fan Bob loved to play tennis and watch his favorite teams; the SF Giants, Forty-Niners and Golden State Warriors. He was part of the USTA nationals tennis title team in 2002.
Bob married his second wife Patricia in 1995 and is survived by her and her four children. Bob and Pat spent many happy years together traveling many parts of the world while also enjoying their families, and dogs.
Bob will always be missed and loved by his many friends and family members.
A memorial service, followed by a reception to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 4:00 pm at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church; 231 Sunset Ave., Sunnyvale, CA. Bob has requested in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to "Our Daily Bread", St. Thomas' Episcopal Church.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 6, 2019