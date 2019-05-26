Robert Evan Legate

May 29, 1925 - May 20, 2019

San Jose

Robert was born in St. Claire Shores, Michigan, and graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Pacific Theater from 1943 until 1946. He married Jane Elizabeth Foust on Oct. 19, 1946, and attended the University of Michigan from 1946 to 1950, earning a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Robert was then commissioned in the Regular Army, and served in Korea, where he was wounded in combat, and transferred to Japan, where he served until 1952. Back in the U.S., he attended Purdue University and earned his EE degree in 1954. In 1956 Robert was awarded an Honorable Discharge from the Army, and began his career in private industry, working for Aerojet General Corp. in Sacramento, Ca. from 1957 – 1973; General Atomic in San Diego from 1973 – 1976; and General Electric Co. in San Jose until his retirement in 1990.

Robert is survived by Jane, his loving wife of 72 years; sons Robert Legate and James Legate, and daughter Lynda MacLellan; grandchildren Ryan Legate, Kate Bobincheck, Jeff MacLellan, Robert Legate, and Michael MacLellan; and three great-grandchildren: Riley, Jeff and Nik Bobincheck. His generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Rd. in San Jose.





View the online memorial for Robert Evan Legate Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary