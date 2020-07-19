Robert FeichtmeirSept. 19, 1943 - June 24, 2020Mountain ViewBob Feichtmeir passed away on June 24, 2020 after battling cancer for 46 years. Born in San Francisco on September 19, 1943 to Ervin and Jane Feichtmeir, he was their first and only son of five children. He was raised in Menlo Park where his mother's family had lived for several generations. Like his mother, he attended St. Joseph's Elementary School where he met and retained lifelong friends.Bob proudly went to Bellarmine College Prep and during his college years, he was drafted into the Army. After basic training, officer candidate school, and meeting stringent physical requirements, Bob was selected to the 3rd U.S. Infantry, known as "The Old Guard"; the ceremonial unit of the US Army stationed at Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C. After his Old Guard service, Bob was called to fight in Vietnam and it was before departing that he met his future wife, lifelong companion and favorite chef, Eileen Bertolotti. After a year in Vietnam, he returned home to complete his degree at San Jose State University. Bob and Eileen were married in 1975 and settled in Mountain View where their two sons were born.His family were his biggest source of pride and he became the ultimate family man. Bob traveled all over the globe for work but still found time to coach his boys and never missed one of their school or sporting events, even though they were playing for Bellarmine's rival, St. Francis High School. In later years Bob became a grandfather and his pride in his family swelled even more.Bob enjoyed family vacations to Lake Tahoe, Monterey and Hawaii and loved family parties with his always present air-guitar dance move. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed going to 49er and Giants games and playing golf with his friends. Being so warm and social, Bob had countless close friends from all walks of life. In the yearbook of life, he is the unanimous winner of the "Guy you most want to hang out with".Having battled aggressive, reoccurring cancer since 1974, the Feichtmeir family is forever grateful to the brilliant doctors and staff at Stanford Hospital for extending his life well beyond reasonable expectations and giving the world his presence for as long as possible. Bob is survived by his wife Eileen, sons Colin (Ellen) and Grant (Katie), and his grandchildren Kendall, Paige, Elle and Luke. He is also survived by three loving sisters and their spouses, his beloved niece and nephews and many friends whom he treasured greatly. There is no doubt he is now connected with a few cherished friends who preceded him in death.A celebration of Bob will take place when it is safe to properly celebrate a man who has been a positive influence on so many and loved a party. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Catholic Charities.