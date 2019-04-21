Robert (Bob) Foster, Jr.

Jan. 17, 1952 - Jan. 20, 2019

Woodside

Bob Foster, Jr., originally from San Carlos, semi truck owner/operator, who moved construction materials for Greg's Trucking Service in San Mateo since 1987, has died after a long illness. A passionate and loving brother, uncle and friend to many who came to know him over the years on the peninsula and wider bay area where he lived his entire life, Bob loved driving his Peterbuilt transfer truck and took pride in his skill and professionalism behind the wheel. Greg Menna, owner of Greg's Trucking described Bob as, "The best driver I ever knew!" Bob loved to escape to the Sierras on his Harley Road King, his pride and joy, and spent time as a younger man riding as the "monkey" (passenger/partner) racing sidecar big bikes at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey. Bob is survived by sisters Dianne of Sonoma, Katherine of Sebastopol, Lori Van Briggle (Bob) of Ben Lomond, Marian of Guerneville, Julie Locatelli (David) of Watsonville and brothers Jeff of Valley Glen and John of Redwood City. Bob was preceded in death by his younger brother Dan Foster (1995). A memorial celebration of Bob's life will be held at one of his favorite haunts, Harry's Hofbrau in Redwood City, Sunday April 28th from 2-4pm. All friends are welcome.





