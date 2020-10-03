Robert FrancoApr.27,1944_-Sept 26,2020SacramentoBob was employed by Campbell High School District for 35 years. He coached at El Camino Little League for 15 years. He retired to Sacramento California and is survived by wife of 57 years, Angie. He leaves son Rob (Chris), daughter Diane, son Chris (Kris) and 5 grandchildren Derek, Emily, Ethan, Evan, and Andie. He lived a life of joy and love. Illness took his body but his love of family and friends is forever. God bless you. Private services.