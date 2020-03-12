|
|
Robert Garza Avila
Resident of San Jose
Robert passed away on March 7, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on October 29, 1963 in San Jose. He graduated from Bellarmine College Prep Class of '81 and Gonzaga University. He was a police officer for SJPD for 27 years retiring in 2013. He is preceded in death by his mother Virginia Avila, and survived by his father Hilberto Avila, siblings Ray Avila (Jan), Dina Conkright (Dave) and Rebecca Pinoli (Drew). He was a devoted father to his three children; Andrea Silva (Gus), Austin and Amanda Avila. He was a loving grandfather to Jocelyn Silva.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor March 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at SJPOA Hall located at 1151 North 4th Street, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the San Jose Police Chaplaincy, PO Box 2202, SJ, CA 95109.
View the online memorial for Robert Garza Avila
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 12, 2020