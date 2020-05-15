Robert George Kandra2/22/1941 - 5/7/2020Purple Heart HeroRobert G. Kandra (Bob) age 77 passed away at his home in Emerald Hills, California. Bob was born in Newark, New Jersey and lived the last 10 years of his life in California where he loved it. For all who knew him, Bob had a marvelous sense of humor, loved sports, music and loved to travel especially cruising. He had a passion for Husky dogs. Bob served his country as a tank runner in Vietnam. That is where he earned his Purple Heart for his bravery. He also worked many years in the U.S. Postal Service.Bob is survived by his loving wife Barbara, his stepdaughter Rebecca, his son Peter and daughter-in-law Fausta and grandchildren Christopher and Nicholas, his brother Stephen Kandra, Jeannie and son-in-law Rod and grandchildren Rodrigo, Adriana and Marcus.A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the future due to the virus infection that the world is battling.Rest in Peace Hero, you are so missed.