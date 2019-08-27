|
Robert Gonsalves
December 21, 1933 - August 24, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Robert "Bobby G" Gonsalves entered into eternal rest surrounded by his family on August 24, 2019 at the age of 85, in Morgan Hill after a short battle with lung cancer.
Bob was born in Stockton where he spent most of his youth. He attended St. Mary's High School through his sophomore year and graduated from Avenal High School in 1951. He worked as a real estate agent and business owner and made many wonderful friends in the process. He will be remembered for his love of family, storytelling, his love of sports (especially the 49ers), and his humor and social nature. Bob and Kathy were founding members of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church in San Jose. They loved to travel, and were blessed to visit many wonderful destinations over the years.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Kathy Gonsalves (nee Welsh); his parents; and his sister, Diana. He is survived by his three daughters, Lisa Hanson (Mark), Lori Kimball (Shawn), Kristi McCabe (Jeff); nine grandchildren: Bryanna, Colby and Ryan Hanson, Matthew and Emily Kimball, and Micah, James, Joshua and Molly McCabe; his sister, Timi; brother Marc; and many nieces, nephews and other family.
Funeral Services will take place on Friday, August 30 at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 366 St. Julie Drive, San Jose, with a viewing at 10am followed by the Mass at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Los Altos. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
