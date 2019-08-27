Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gonsalves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gonsalves


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gonsalves Obituary
Robert Gonsalves
December 21, 1933 - August 24, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Robert "Bobby G" Gonsalves entered into eternal rest surrounded by his family on August 24, 2019 at the age of 85, in Morgan Hill after a short battle with lung cancer.
Bob was born in Stockton where he spent most of his youth. He attended St. Mary's High School through his sophomore year and graduated from Avenal High School in 1951. He worked as a real estate agent and business owner and made many wonderful friends in the process. He will be remembered for his love of family, storytelling, his love of sports (especially the 49ers), and his humor and social nature. Bob and Kathy were founding members of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church in San Jose. They loved to travel, and were blessed to visit many wonderful destinations over the years.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Kathy Gonsalves (nee Welsh); his parents; and his sister, Diana. He is survived by his three daughters, Lisa Hanson (Mark), Lori Kimball (Shawn), Kristi McCabe (Jeff); nine grandchildren: Bryanna, Colby and Ryan Hanson, Matthew and Emily Kimball, and Micah, James, Joshua and Molly McCabe; his sister, Timi; brother Marc; and many nieces, nephews and other family.
Funeral Services will take place on Friday, August 30 at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 366 St. Julie Drive, San Jose, with a viewing at 10am followed by the Mass at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Los Altos. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .


View the online memorial for Robert Gonsalves
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beddingfield Funeral Service
Download Now