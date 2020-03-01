|
|
Robert H. Gurries
Feb. 24, 1926 - Feb. 19, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Robert H. Gurries, 93, passed peacefully on February 19, 2020. Robert was the ultimate craftsman both at the workbench and in his family and professional life. His legacy leaves many beautiful Works he crafted for others with joy and enthusiasm. Robert is survived by his three children, five grandchildren, and one sister.
Family and friends are invited to attend Graveside Service Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara, CA. Reception to follow.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 1, 2020