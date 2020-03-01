Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Santa Clara Mission Cemetery
490 Lincoln Street
Santa Clara, CA
View Map

Robert H. Gurries


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Gurries Obituary
Robert H. Gurries
Feb. 24, 1926 - Feb. 19, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Robert H. Gurries, 93, passed peacefully on February 19, 2020. Robert was the ultimate craftsman both at the workbench and in his family and professional life. His legacy leaves many beautiful Works he crafted for others with joy and enthusiasm. Robert is survived by his three children, five grandchildren, and one sister.
Family and friends are invited to attend Graveside Service Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara, CA. Reception to follow.


View the online memorial for Robert H. Gurries
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -