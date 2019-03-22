Robert H. Sollis "Bob"

1936 - 2019

Resident of San Jose

Robert H. Sollis peacefully passed away, at 82 years old, surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, March 12th. Loved by so many throughout his life.

Bob was born in Joliet, IL near Chicago and moved to San Jose at the age of 6 with his parents and brother, Ronald. As a child he attended St. Leo's then went on to attend Bellarmine College Prep. & graduated his senior year at Campbell High School.

Soon after school, he enlisted with the United States Navy in 1954 for 1 year. He also served as a Private First Class E-2 for the United States Marine Corps in 1955 for 6 years.

Bob followed in his Parent's footsteps and worked in the family business, which was a Skilled Nursing Facility located in Willow Glen. Some years later he became the Administrator of the facility. Bob loved his community greatly. He was a lifetime member of the San Jose Elks Lodge NO. 522 for 53 years and 2nd generation member of the Kiwanis Club of Willow Glen, San Jose for 42 years. With both, he was very active volunteering in events and celebrations for the Willow Glen community. He was also a member of the Los Pescadores de San Jose for 42 years.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Natalie of 50 years. Devoted children, Michael Martinez, Laurie Arvizo, & Cynthia Sollis. His grandchildren, Spenser, Anthony, Nikolaus & Joshua. Great Grandchildren, Aleena and Lillian. His Brother Ron, Nieces, Liz & Mandy, & Nephew Paul. Bob and his wife loved taking their kids to the lake and camping. Traveling to Lake Tahoe and beyond. He loved all sports, especially NFL, golf, & NASCAR. Loved classic cars, attended local car shows & Hot August Nights annually.

Bob will be greatly missed and forever cherished. Services will be held Friday, March 29th 10am at St. Christopher's Church followed by burial at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The .





View the online memorial for Robert H. Sollis "Bob" Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary