Robert Hamilton
Dec. 18, 1924 - Sep. 28, 2019
Former Resident of San Jose
Robert ("Bob") Earl Hamilton died in Storrs, CT after a long and courageous battle with illness. He leaves his sister Janet Miller, his son Mark Hamilton, his grandsons Taylor Hamilton and Liam Hamilton and wife Rose Hamilton, as well as close friends.
Born and raised in Canton and Mansfield Ohio, Bob was the son of Herbert and Ethel Hamilton. He served in the United States Air Force during World War II and was stationed in the Philippines where he piloted B-25 bombers, and later in Fukuoka Japan where he served in the Military Police.
Following the war, Mr. Hamilton attended Ohio State University, where he met his wife and obtained a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. Following graduate work, he and his wife drove to California to start a new life. He was invited to join the Lenkurt Electric Company and he rose through the ranks of the company. After Lenkurt was acquired by GTE, Robert was appointed as the General Manager of a new plant in El Paso Texas. He continued to work for GTE Lenkurt until he retired.
In retirement, Robert spent much of his free time at the Saratoga Country Club. He loved the game of golf and enjoyed the company of his regular foursome on the links. He later moved to Connecticut to be with his son and grandsons.
A celebration of his life was held October 13th at the Willimantic Brewing Company, his favorite restaurant.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 24, 2019