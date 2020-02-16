|
|
Robert Hathaway
Jan. 11, 1936 - Jan. 23, 2020
San Jose
Robert Hathaway passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 84 years old. Bob was born in Long Beach, California on January 11, 1936 to Thelma and Phillip Hathaway. Bob was preceded in death by his brother Phillip Hathaway. Bob graduated from Benicia High School in 1954 where he was the star quarterback. He attended UC Berkeley and later Saint Mary's College where he received his degree in Business.
Bob married the love of his life, Barbara, in 1989 and they moved to the Santa Cruz Mountains where they enjoyed spending time with family and creating their happily ever after. They enjoyed traveling, with some of their favorite trips being to Italy and Ireland.
Bob had many hobbies which included running, hiking and backpacking. He enjoyed his yearly back packing trip with 5 close friends which was a tradition for 50 years. He loved watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren's many activities, always cheering them on from the sidelines.
After a 20 year career at PG&E, Bob retired and began a new career as the owner of South Bay Paints in San Jose. Over the next 30 years he built lifelong relationships with his customers and employees. He took pride in his business and he truly relished the relationships he created at work. Bob was known for his kindness, loyalty and dedication. He made a difference in so many people's lives.
He is survived by his wife Barbara and his children Kent Hathaway (Amy), Curt Hathaway (Terry), and Tonya Hathaway. Step-children Jack Heffernan (Amy), Mark Heffernan (Sharmean), Robin Alfano (Nick), Missy Teague (Rod) and son in law Ted Escobar. His adored grandchildren include Erica Ramsay (Tim), Alexandra Ortiz (Jovan), Mia Teague, Samson Heffernan, Kyra Heffernan, Reese Heffernan and great grandchildren Dylan Ramsay, Cole Ramsay, and Valentino Ortiz.
Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be missed but never forgotten.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00am at The Villages Clubhouse located at 2800 The Villages Fairway Drive, San Jose, CA 95135.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Robert Hathaway's name to .
