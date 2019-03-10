Robert (Bob) Haycock

Nov. 21, 1931 - Feb. 27, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Bob was one of eleven children born to Elda and Joseph Haycock in Shelley, ID. He grew up in Hagerman, ID until he joined the Air Force. Bob served in Korea during the war. After the service he moved to Southern CA where he met his wife, Beverly. In 1958 they moved to San Jose when he opened a gas station on the corner of Bascom and Hedding. In 1959 he went to work for FMC Corp. until he retired after 35 years. He and Beverly raised 3 children. He was preceded in death by his son, Barry and is survived by his wife, Beverly, his sister, Barbara Webb, son Robert (Diana), daughter Becky, daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren, Stephanie (Dan), Samantha, Mollie, Drew (Marissa), Robbie, Brady and Godson, Collin Cook. Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He brought such joy to all of us. Interment will be Fri, March 15th at 1:00pm at San Joaquin Nat'l Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Sat. March 16th at 12:00pm noon at Lima Family Erickson Mortuary, 710 Willow St., San Jose, CA. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .





