Robert Herman, M.D.
Aug. 9, 1925- Oct. 31, 2019
Los Gatos
Robert (Bob) Herman passed in his sleep at the age of 94 after several months of declining health. Bob was born August 9, 1925 in Sioux City, Iowa and was the second of three sons born to Esther and Lester Herman, M.D. He grew up in North Dakota where he graduated from high school and started college at the University of North Dakota at age 15. He joined the Navy's V-12 program and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Whitman College. He went on to attend Northwestern University's School of Medicine where he earned his M.D.
Bob married Alicia, the love of his life, on December 28, 1952 while serving in the Navy in Portland, Maine; this December would have been their 67th wedding anniversary.
After training as a resident in Chicago, Bob moved his wife and newborn daughter to Palo Alto, CA where he began a private practice as a pediatrician. Bob and Alicia had 3 more children, 2 sons and another daughter. After 13 years of practice Bob went back to school, did a second residency (4 years) and became a Child Psychiatrist. He continued to practice medicine as a Child Psychiatrist with Kaiser at both the Santa Clara and San Jose facilities, where he served as head of the Child Psychiatry Department for many years. Bob retired from Kaiser, spent 2 months in retirement and went back to practicing medicine with the County of Santa Clara for another 10+ years.
Bob will be sorely missed by his wife Alicia and his children: Pamela Killion, James Herman M.D. (Sally), Katherine Lewis (Rick); his grandchildren: Sean Killion (Michaela), Stephen Killion, Kathleen Killion, Sarah Herman D.D.S. (Matt), Jamie Herman (Monica), Corinne Herman D.V.M., Alyssa Herman, Myrna Lewis, Andrew Lewis, Cora Lewis and his great grandchildren: Oivia, Nora, Owen, and Bryn. Bob was pre-deceased by his son Mitch in 2008.
Please join us for a celebration of Bob's life at 2:00 p.m., Saturday January 11, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 16575 Shannon Road, Los Gatos CA 95032. Reception to follow.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 30, 2019