Robert (Bob) Howd
Nov. 19, 1944 - Jan. 6, 2020
San Jose
Following a fight against an aggressive cancer, Robert Allen Howd passed January 6, 2020 at home. He grew up in the Oregon coastal town of Toledo, moved to McMinnvile, OR with his family and graduated from McMinnville High School and then from Linfield College in 1966 with a Bachelor's degree in chemistry.
He worked as an analytical chemist with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Seattle before attending graduate school at the University of Washington in Seattle, and graduating with a Ph.D. in Pharmacology in 1973.
Bob accepted a post-doctoral fellowship at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, then worked as a biochemical pharmacologist at SRI, International at Menlo Park for 12 years. From there he moved to the State of California pesticide group, then to the drinking water group. Most of his life's work included scientific writing and review in the fields of chemical risk and exposure assessment, especially for neurotoxicity analysis.
As Senior Toxicologist, Water Toxicology Section, California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA), Bob supervised the drinking water risk assessment program. Bob retired March 2011 as Chief, Water Toxicology Section, OEHHA, California EPA in Oakland, CA.
Bob belonged to the Genetic and Environmental Toxicology Association and the Northern California Regional chapters of both the Society of Toxicology and the Society for Risk Analysis.
Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years Sherry Rock Howd (whom he met at Linfield College) and their daughter Jennifer Howd. He is survived by brother Russell (Pegieann), sister Rita Tomison (William "Bill"), nephews Rick Howd (Peggy), Paul Howd, William R. Tomison, niece Tracy Brown (Frank). Bob is predeceased by father Leland Howd, mother Dorothy Capps Howd Payola, and brother Leland Richard (Dick).
Since working at Glacier National Park during summers of his college years, Bob loved hiking in mountains, forests, and deserts. He took trips with his family and friends all over the world.
A forty-year member of the First Unitarian Church of San Jose, Bob was involved in creating an endowment fund, singing in the choir, working on maintenance projects, and serving on a ministerial search committee.
Bob loved singing. After retiring from the State of California, he joined and sang with the Peninsulaires Barbershop Harmony Chorus.
A Celebration of Life service for Bob will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 12:30 p.m. followed by a reception at the First Unitarian Church of San Jose, 160 North Third Street.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution to the First Unitarian Church of San Jose building fund, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, or a .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020