Robert Hunter
August 18, 1931-December 26, 2019
San Jose
On December 26, 2019, Bob, aka Coach, Hunter died in his home from Alzheimer's. Bob was a physical education teacher and coach at Joaquin Miller Middle School for 39 years. He was so influential and beloved that the gym was named in his honor when he retired. Bob was a loving father and grandfather, as well as husband to his wife, Sophie Hunter, who died from lymphoma in 2002. He leaves behind two daughters, Kim and Donna, and a son, Bob, and four grandchildren—Lorien, Sander, Hunter and Holden. Bob was 88 years old.
On Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11-1:30 pm, we will be holding a memorial for Bob at the gym at Joaquin Miller Middle School, 6151 Rainbow Drive, San Jose, CA 95129. For more information about his life and his upcoming memorial, please go to: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/santa-clara-ca/robert-hunter-8975652
In lieu of flowers, we would really appreciate you donating to or PlayWorks.
Tatiana Kaska
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020