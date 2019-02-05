Robert "Bob" I. Niswonger

July 16, 1932 - Jan. 8, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

A veteran of the Korean War, 86-year-old Bob Niswonger passed away at the Palo Alto VA Hospital on January 8th, after a lengthy illness. Bob leaves behind a bevy of beloved friends and neighbors, many of whom were acquainted with him through the Sunnyvale Senior Center, where Bob enjoyed regaling the members and staff about his experiences during the Korean War, as well as after the war, when he became a champion ballroom dancer and dance instructor for Arthur Murray Studios.

The youngest child of Harold and Florence Niswonger, Bob was born in Waterloo, Iowa, and lived there until he joined the U.S. Army at the age of 15, with permission from his mother, who signed a consent form stating that he was 17 years old. In 1950, at the behest of the U.S. Government and the Department of Defense, he was transferred to the U.S. Air Force, where his multiple skill sets as an aircraft dispatcher, Labor Office manager, and infantryman were most needed. At that time, he was assigned to a base near Kimpo Airport in South Korea.

As an Airman 1st Class, he participated in combat operations against the Chinese Communists in the mountains of North Korea during November of 1950, where the harsh battle conditions took many American and South Korean lives, both military and civilian. Bob endured brutal winter weather, where temperatures dropped to up to 100 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, and he and his fellow airmen and soldiers were woefully unprepared for such extreme conditions. Bob's exposure to such harsh combat conditions caused permanent injuries both to himself and his fellow warriors.

Bob married Diane Niswonger in the late 1950's, and they divorced a decade later. Bob became remarried in the mid-1970's, to Luella Sulfer, and was married to her for 23 years. Bob and Luella thoroughly enjoyed dancing together while they were married, and called their dance partnership "Bob-a-Lu". Due to Bob's war injuries, he was unable to father children, but would have cheerfully done so, had he been able to. As Bob was the youngest sibling in his family, and he was predeceased by both his parents and siblings, he leaves no next of kin.

During the late 1990's, Bob worked tirelessly on behalf of fellow Korean War veterans, coordinating his efforts with administrators in the Veteran's Administration to ensure that the permanent nature of severe cold injuries suffered by combat veterans during the Korean War was acknowledged by VA physicians and other healthcare professionals and that such injuries were treated appropriately. Despite being fully disabled, Bob continued his fight for veterans' rights well into the new millenium. In 2005, Bob received the Korean War Memorial Medal of Thanks and Honor from the government of South Korea, for his exemplary work during the war, including saving hundreds of South Korean civilians, by employing them as carpenters, electricians, translators, cooks, barbers, laundry workers, and various other occupations. Korean civilians employed by the U.S. government during the war were paid weekly in both local currency and basic foodstuffs, which allowed them to feed their families until there was a cessation of hostilities. Bob has written a book about his experiences before, during, and after the Korean War, and it is due to be published by Amazon in the late spring.

Bob's burial service with full military honors was held at the National Cemetery of Bakersfield on January 24th. His memorial service will be held at the VA chapel in Menlo Park, near Building 331, off of Willow Road on February 12th at 1:30 p.m. Please contact the Palo Alto VA Chaplain's office for additional information. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Operation Smile, Bob's favorite charity, would be appreciated.





