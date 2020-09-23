Robert J. "Bob" Puppo
July 19, 1924 - September 17, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Robert Joseph Puppo was born on July 19, 1924, in Colma, CA, the seventh and youngest child of Antonio Puppo and his wife, Rosa (née Raggio) Puppo, from Italy, preceded by siblings Paul, Christine, Louise, Irene, John and Edward.
Soon after Robert's birth the Puppo family moved to a small farmhouse on Calderon Ave., Mountain View, where Robert spent his childhood and attended Mountain View High School, where he met his future wife, Maryalice (née Bunds) of Mountain View.
Robert served in WWII from April 1943 to Nov. 1945. Assigned to the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign, 678th Bomb Squadron, he was stationed at Dudhkundi Airfield, West Bengal, India, then followed the B-29s to the Marianas.
A student of business studies at Stanford University on the GI bill, Robert married Maryalice on September 22, 1946, at St. Joseph's Church in Mtn.View. The couple moved to the Parkmerced neighborhood of San Francisco and Robert began his lifelong career in the cement and aggregates industry with PCA (Pacific Coast Aggregates, later Pacific Cement and Aggregates), which later became Lone Star Cement Corporation, then RMC Pacific Materials, and finally Cemex USA.
With the appearance on the scene of the couple's only child, son Ronald, the couple moved down the peninsula to Belmont, first on Valdez Ave. (1955) then on Cipriani Blvd. (1967), whence Robert would commute first to San Francisco, later to nearby San Mateo, and finally to RMC headquarters in Pleasanton.
"Bob" Puppo (as he was known throughout his career) left a huge footprint in the industry, acting as western division sales manager, and later consultant, loved and respected by all those whose paths brought them his way, establishing bonds of business and friendship, and generously taking newcomers to the industry under his wing and guiding them to secure their own foothold on their road to success.
A passionate sportsman, Robert was a serious golfer all his adult life (introducing the game to Maryalice as well, who under his watchful care shot a hole-in-one at Boulder Creek golf course), and an avid fisherman who looked forward to the backwoods outings that he and his fishing buddies embarked on annually. Later, bocce ball would loom large as Robert played regularly in local bocce leagues in Los Gatos.
Intrepid sightseers, Robert and Maryalice traveled the globe over the years, but Italy was most dear to Robert's heart, where he relished visiting and celebrating get-togethers with family still rooted in the old country. Catalonia, too, was a frequent destination since son Ronald and his Catalan wife, Teresa, made it their home – Robert especially loved Antoni Gaudí's spectacular and amazing Sagrada Família Expiatory Temple in Barcelona.
Robert is survived by his wife, Maryalice Puppo; brother, Ed Puppo and his wife, Marlee; son Ronald and his wife, Teresa; and a long list of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews – all of whom he loved fondly throughout CA and several other states throughout the US.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please share your gifts with charities of your choice. Please sign the guestbook at cusimanocolonial.com
A celebration of Robert's life will be held at some time in the future, when pandemic restrictions have lifted. View the online memorial for Robert J. "Bob" Puppo