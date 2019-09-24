|
In Loving Memory
Robert "Robb" J. Yates
Sunrise: Sept. 24, 1964
Sunset: October 30, 2007
Robb, Happy 55th Birthday. This is your special day! Remembering my son who made my life a brighter place for 43 years. I wish somehow, I could have spared you the pain. So many years without you, there are still moments in the day that my mind plays tricks on me. I feel like you're at work and you and Buddy will be stopping by for your birthday dinner. I always wonder what you would be doing now. You had made so many plans before you got sick. The Alaska fishing trip – a fishing cabin close to Pinecrest Lake. Robb, you will live in our hearts forever.
Love for always, Mom
Barbara Bignotti-Johnson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 24, 2019