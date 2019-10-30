|
In Loving Memory
Robert "Robb" J. Yates
Sunrise Sept. 24, 1964
Sunset Oct. 30, 2007
Another year without you, each new day starts the same. The pain never goes away. I will never understand why you had to leave before me. For every mile between us, there's a memory of all the good times we've shared and even more important than all those miles of memories–is our love that connects them. This day will always be a time of remembering you and wishing you were going to be here for all the holidays you missed. I give thanks for the gift of being your Mom.
Love for always - Mom Barbara Bignotti-Johnson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 30, 2019