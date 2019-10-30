Home

Robert J. "Robb" Yates

Robert "Robb" J. Yates
Sunrise Sept. 24, 1964
Sunset Oct. 30, 2007
Another year without you, each new day starts the same. The pain never goes away. I will never understand why you had to leave before me. For every mile between us, there's a memory of all the good times we've shared and even more important than all those miles of memories–is our love that connects them. This day will always be a time of remembering you and wishing you were going to be here for all the holidays you missed. I give thanks for the gift of being your Mom.
Love for always - Mom Barbara Bignotti-Johnson


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 30, 2019
