1/1
Robert James Gustafson
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert James Gustafson
June 8, 1942 - Oct. 8, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Bob was called home by Jesus on October 8, 2020. He was surrounded by the love of his family and close friends. He left behind his wife of 57 years, 3 daughters, 2 son-in-laws, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grand- children. He lived a full and giving life.
Besides his family, his life's work and joy was teaching and coaching for over 45 years.
We will miss his infectious smile, his love of sports, his devotion to helping others succeed and always his sense of humor and funny stories.
Thank you for letting us be a part of your life we love you.
Remembering Bob "Gus" Gustafson, Sunday, Nov 1, 2020 12:00- 4:00 pm. Invitation only. Call 408 420-3342 for details.
Sat, Nov 7, 11:00 am, Join family and friends. The service will be held outdoors in the courtyard of Crossroads Bible Church with reception to follow. Masks and distancing will be observed. Registration is required. To register go to: cbclife.org/gus Note: link is case sensitive
Crossroads Bible Church
1670 Moorepark Ave
San Jose, Ca 95128


View the online memorial for Robert James Gustafson



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Service
12:00 - 04:00 PM
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
courtyard of Crossroads Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memories & Condolences
