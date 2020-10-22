Robert James Gustafson
June 8, 1942 - Oct. 8, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Bob was called home by Jesus on October 8, 2020. He was surrounded by the love of his family and close friends. He left behind his wife of 57 years, 3 daughters, 2 son-in-laws, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grand- children. He lived a full and giving life.
Besides his family, his life's work and joy was teaching and coaching for over 45 years.
We will miss his infectious smile, his love of sports, his devotion to helping others succeed and always his sense of humor and funny stories.
Thank you for letting us be a part of your life we love you.
Remembering Bob "Gus" Gustafson, Sunday, Nov 1, 2020 12:00- 4:00 pm. Invitation only. Call 408 420-3342 for details.
Sat, Nov 7, 11:00 am, Join family and friends. The service will be held outdoors in the courtyard of Crossroads Bible Church with reception to follow. Masks and distancing will be observed. Registration is required. To register go to: cbclife.org/gus
Note: link is case sensitive
Crossroads Bible Church
1670 Moorepark Ave
San Jose, Ca 95128 View the online memorial for Robert James Gustafson