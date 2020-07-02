Robert Jenkins Moore
Jan. 26, 1923 - June 22, 2020
San Jose
Robert "Bob" Moore lived a full and active life, all 97 years. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, at his home on Monday, June 22, 2020. Bob was born on January 26, 1923 to Lemuel and Nora (Jenkins) Moore in Fulton, Missouri, the youngest of five children. As a teenager, he helped support his family by working as a carpenter making wooden brick forms at the A.P. Green Fire Brick Company. He also worked as a coal miner in a local coal mine. His early jobs were both arduous and dangerous, but instilled lifelong values for hard work and duty to family.
Bob attended Fulton High School where he met the love of his life Catherine "Kay" Williamson. After graduating high school, Bob entered the Naval Training School for Electricians' Mates at Purdue University. He then went on to serve his country in WWII entering as an Electrician's Mate Third Class before being promoted to Electrician's Mate First Class aboard the Submarine the USS Bluegill (SS-242) from 1943 to 1945. Following the war, he was honorably discharged in 1945 at Camp Shoemaker in California, whereupon he immediately married his high school sweetheart.
Bob and Kay built a beautiful life together welcoming their only child, a son, Roger, into the world in the summer of 1951. They remained lovingly married for 70 years until Kay's passing in 2016. During his lifetime, Bob started two electrical contractor companies, Delta Electric and later Economy Electric. Between his electrical training and his natural carpentry talents there wasn't anything Bob couldn't build.
He shared his talents freely with others and served his community through his participation in different Freemasonry fraternities. He was a longtime member of the Shriners International as well as a Master Mason and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Bob was an avid tennis player enjoying his regular tennis matches well into his mid 90's. On the court and off, he had an easy laugh and could always be counted on to tell a funny story or a great joke. His mind was as sharp as his body was fit; he lived each day to the fullest and without complaint. He was a true gentleman; he embodied integrity, decency, loyalty and a quiet strength. Bob loved and was loved all the days of his life. He will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Nora Moore, his two granddaughters, Janine (Sean Andersen) and Tracy (Connor Pingree), and his six great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Honor Flight Network or to The Shriners Hospitals for Children
. View the online memorial for Robert Jenkins Moore