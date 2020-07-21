Robert John HouretJune 12, 1926 - July 18, 2020Resident of San JoseRobert J. Houret of New Almaden was born on June 12, 1926 and passed away peacefully July 18th at his home. He grew up in Alviso CA until the late 1930's when his father bought the Almaden/Calero ranch They moved to New Almaden where Robert worked on the dairy and cattle ranch. He went to St. Mary's Elementary and Bellarmine College Preparatory until being drafted into the Navy in his senior year of school. He served in the Pacific Theatre in Okinawa on a Destroyer Tender. After being discharged, he married his high school sweetheart Lorraine Macedo in 1948. They were married almost 70 years until she passed away in January 2018. They had three daughters, Denise Bridgeman (Dennis), Annette Kinney (Gary) and Marlene Houret, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren that he loved very much.Robert worked for Alken Construction as superintendent until starting his own company in 1970, Robert's Construction. He built many schools and commercial buildings for decades around the Bay Area. During this time he was also a cattle rancher, buying ranches in the Gustine area and Oregon which he still owns.He and his family enjoyed yearly family vacations for decades to Hawaii, Mexico and the United States. He and Lorraine also traveled extensively around the world on golf vacations with close friends and family. Palm Desert was a favorite place for them for many years. They owned a home there, golfing and staying through the winter months until a few years ago. Robert was a lifelong 49er fan, going to games since the days of Kezar Stadium.Robert was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine, his brother Paul and sister Mary Anne. He lived life the way he wanted and accomplished everything he set out to do. He will be missed everyday.Private family interment at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: In Memory of Robert J Houret Class of 1945, Bellarmine College Preparatory School, 960 W. Hedding Street, San Jose, CA 95126 and/or Young Cattlemen's Committee, 1221 H Street, Sacramento, CA 95814.