|
|
Robert Joseph Martinelli
Oct. 1943 - Nov. 2019
Resident of Soquel
Robert Joseph Martinelli (Bob) passed away Wednesday after several valiant battles with cancer. He touched many lives with his generosity of spirit and love for sharing food and friendship.
Bob was born in San Jose, CA and graduated from Del Mar High School. He worked at Lou's Village in San Jose for the Muller family on and off for 20 years, beginning at age 12. The experience fueled his love for food and cooking. When he was 33, he opened his own restaurant, Martinelli's, on Santa Cruz Avenue in Los Gatos. He operated his restaurant and catering business until he lost the restaurant in the 1989 earthquake. He continued catering in a new building until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed fishing in Monterey Bay, and kept his boat, "Dreams," in the Santa Cruz Harbor for 26 years, where he made many lasting friendships. He married his wife, Kathleen, in 1991, and together they enjoyed fishing, camping, scuba diving, gardening and spending time with friends and family.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; his cousins George and Myrlin Taddie of Morgan Hill; George and Marie Taddie; George and Amy Taddie and their children Tyler, Bella and Jake; Jerri and Rodney Smith; Rusty and Natalie Smith; Rodney and Meredith Smith; Jennie and Miles Welch and their children Megan and Morgan; Anne and Alan Ravizza; Helen Abruzzini; Gayle and Carol Sadler; Tim and Lally Pia; and Chris, Jeannine and Juliette Pia.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1-2 p.m. at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara. Private interment will be at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery at a later date.
View the online memorial for Robert Joseph Martinelli
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019