Robert K. Bourne, Jr.
June 8, 1936 ~ July 22, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale, California
Robert K. Bourne Jr., 83, passed away peacefully with family by his side on July 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lynne and his two daughters Michelle Bourne and Jeanine Bourne Nahial (husband John Nahial) and his grandson Caden. His father Robert K. Bourne Sr., mother Myra J. Moller and brother James Bourne precede him in his death.
Robert served in the army from 1959-1965 and went on to graduate from San Jose State University with a degree in Business/Finance. He dedicated his career to being a stockbroker for over 40 years and will fondly be remembered for talking stocks and investments to all his friends and family and religiously reading the Wall Street Journal daily. His financial wisdom and advice as well as his kindness and sense of humor will be deeply missed.
Robert loved his camping trips to Burney Falls with the family and his annual fishing trips with the boys to Burney Creek. He enjoyed many things, especially Sunday night family dinners at the quarry which included a game or two of 5000, his favorite dice game and he religious was the score keeper and had no hesitation of taking everyone's money when winning the game. Other favorites included dancing, horses and rodeos, the jeepers jamboree, attending quarry auctions with close friend and family member David Voss. One of his most favorite past times was spending time with his grandson Caden, especially watching him play baseball. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 14, 2019