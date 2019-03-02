Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Campbell Methodist Church Chapel
1675 Winchester Blvd
Robert Kam


Robert Kam
Resident of San Jose
Robert K.L. Kam, born 12/4/32, passed away Tuesday morning 2/26 in Redwood City, CA. Married for over 50 years to his beloved wife Anona, who passed in 2007, Robert leaves behind four children, Robert, Michael, Jennifer and Noah, as well as his many grandchildren. Born in Honolulu, HI, he was the youngest of 10 and graduated from Iolani High School. He went on to attend Compton College and graduated from San Jose State. He served in the US Army and worked as a civilian personnel manager at Ford Ord. In 1990 he happily retired and never looked back. Robert served on the Santa Clara County Grand Jury. He was a founding member of AACI. He was an accomplished singer and musician, and above all else, a devoted husband to Anona. Please join us on Saturday 3/9 at 11am at Campbell Methodist Church Chapel, 1675 Winchester Blvd to celebrate his life. Casual dress and everyone is welcome to share. Come play music, eat plenty & talk story at the house after the service. Final resting place will be in Kaneohe, HI, TBD


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 2, 2019
