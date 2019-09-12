|
Robert Kern
Nov. 28, 1940-June 29, 2019
Foster City
Robert L. (Bob) Kern died at the age of 78, in his home in Northern California on June 29th. Born in Newark, Ohio, Bob was the eldest son of Elmer C. "Korky" Kern and Dorothy Campbell Kern. He relocated to California in the early 1960s, saying that he preferred the better weather.
For 51 years Bob ran a warm and professional tax practice, Robert Kern Associates, where he was beloved by many of his clients. He was also closely involved in the Golden Gate Society of Enrolled Agents, where he was often active in committee and leadership roles, had received numerous awards, and was inducted as a Hall of Fame member in 2002. He is warmly remembered as a mentor by many in the EA community. He served in the U.S. Army and Reserves before coming to California. Bob also enjoyed several hobbies including theater, history, travel, and genealogy. Bob is survived by his wife Kathryn Frei; his daughter, Michelle (Alex Farr) Kern and his son Ffaelan (Deb) Condragh; his first wife, Mary Kathleen Lowney Kern, mother of Michelle and Ffaellan; and his brother Jack (Marianne) Kern of Florida. Bob is also survived by his niece Sherri (Caroll) Comerford and nephew Stephen (Barbara) Umansky, children of his sister Diane Kern (Joseph) Umansky, who died in 2013.
Also surviving are four stepdaughters: Tina Frei Bowan, Kristen Frei, Tamra Frei (Grant), and Lindsey Frei.
Services were held on Friday, July 5th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
The family asks that if you wish, donations can be made to Broadway Bridges, an arts non-profit that provides subsidized Broadway theater tickets to NYC high school students. https://www.broadwaybridges.org/donate/
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 12, 2019