Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Robert L. (Bob) Caldwell


1937 - 2019
Robert L. (Bob) Caldwell Obituary
Robert (Bob) L. Caldwell
December 24, 1937 - August 10, 2019
Residend of San Jose
Bob was born in Wagner, South Dakota. He was raised in San Jose, where he met his wife of 57 years, Lori. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones after recently returning from a family cruise to Alaska. Bob retired from IBM after 35 years which allowed more time for their travels. Bob was number 7 of 11 children and is survived by his sisters Joan Graydon, Delores Guardino and brother Joe Caldwell. He leaves behind his loving wife Lori, daughter Cheri (Leon) and son Tim (Ruby) and grandkids Michael and Andrea along with numerous nieces and nephews and his devoted dog Coco. A memorial in his honor will be held on August 26, 1:30pm at Chapel of the Hills in Los Gatos. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 21, 2019
