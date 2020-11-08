1/1
Robert L. Lewis
1948 - 2020
Robert L. Lewis
May 21, 1948 - Nov. 2, 2020
San Jose, CA
Robert L. Lewis, 72, of San Jose, passed away on November 2, 2020 after an eight month battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Robert (Bob) was born on May 21, 1948 to Frank Robert and Julien B. (Moriarty) Lewis in San Jose, CA. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Claudette Lewis, children Jeremy, Melanie, Andrew, and Keith, grandchildren Cole, Dylan, Lily, Chase, and Ava, as well as his three siblings James, Thomas and Patricia. Bob was preceded in death by his loving mother, Julie, and his father, Frank (Bob).
Bob and Claudette were married on June 20, 1970 in El Cajon and in June celebrated 50 years of marriage. Bob was dedicated to his family enjoying annual vacations, fishing trips, and watching his children and grandchildren pursue their sports activities. Bob was an accomplished Family Law Attorney of more than 40 years in San Jose. He was active in his community and St. Christopher's Church.
Anyone who met Bob remembers his bright smile and kind heart. The family is holding a private funeral mass at St. Christopher's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made through a gift to the American Cancer Society or Autism Speaks.


View the online memorial for Robert L. Lewis



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 6, 2020
We are so sad and so sorry for the loss of Bob. He was a wonderful kind man we will miss seeing his bright happy smile and we feel blessed to have known Bob and to have lived next door to him for many many years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family. Judy and Ken
Ken and Judy Quesenberry
Friend
