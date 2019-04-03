|
|
Robert L. Waid
Resident of Sunnyvale, CA
Robert L. Waid resident of Sunnyvale, CA for 60 years; born September 22, 1929; passed March 28, 2019; predeceased by Juanita, wife of over 50 years. Bob and Juanita were married December 15, 1951 in Pasadena, CA.
Robert graduated from Cal Tech. He left JPL for Lockheed Sunnyvale in 1959. He was active in ASME and ISOPE organizations. He dedicated his later years to wave energy implementation.
Bob is survived by sister Betty Blanton; brother William (Georgia) Waid; four daughters, Deborah (Lester) Harding, Karen (David) Dewey, Gail Waid, Lynn (Rick) Gianti; seven grandsons; one granddaughter; and several great grandchildren.
Bob was active in the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) of Sunnyvale and the Senior Nutrition Program. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the FUMC Endowment Fund. The memorial service will be held at FUMC Saturday, April 6th, at 1pm. 535 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale.
View the online memorial for Robert L. Waid
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 3, 2019