Robert L. Wortman
Born October 10, 1928, San Jose
Died April 5, 2019, Menlo Park
A native of San Jose and lifelong area resident, Robert attended Hester Elementary, Hoover Jr. High, Lincoln High and San Jose City College. A military veteran, he served 4 years in the Army, then 10 years in the Air Force. He later worked for Bank of America, as well as various other jobs in the San Jose area. He enjoyed singing in the choirs of the churches he attended.
Robert is survived by his brother Daniel, of Santa Clara, nephews Terre and Mark, nieces Carol, Susan and Beth.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:15pm at Christian Church of Santa Clara, 1821 Bowers Ave, Santa Clara. Inurnment to follow at 2:30pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 12, 2019