Robert Lapcevic

Saratoga

Lapcevic, Robert E. --- passed away on May 5, 2019 after a life well lived. Robert was born in Export, Pennsylvania to the late Robert and Mary Lapcevic as the first of four children. Out of high school Robert enlisted in the United States Army and served as a member of its 101st Airborne Infantry Division. After completing his service, Robert met and married Margaret Waudby and enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh where he obtained his B.S. in Microbiology and a Doctorate in Medical Dentistry. Upon graduating, Robert and Margaret moved to Saratoga, California, where he practiced dentistry in Milpitas until his retirement in 2017. Robert was preceded in death by Margaret, his wife of 34 years, and Ellen Otto, his companion of 16 years. Robert is survived by his sons Robert (Jennifer) and William (Amy), as well as his granddaughters Alexa, Logan and Jordan (aka "The Snapper").

Vigil Services will be held from 5 – 8pm on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills at 615 N. Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos, CA. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12:30pm at Sacred Heart Parish of Saratoga at 13716 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA. The burial will follow immediately thereafter at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery at 22555 Cristo Rey Drive, Los Altos, CA.

In lieu of donations or flowers, do as Robert ("Doc", "Bob", "Pappy Lappy", "Dr. Bob", "Bert", or "Grandpa") would say/do and "…take it to Vegas".





