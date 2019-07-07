Robert (Bob) Leal Sr.

June 30, 1924 - June 18, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Bob passed away with his family at his side. He was born in San Jose and grew up on Lincoln Avenue. His parents were Jane and Harry Leal. He graduated from San Jose High School and was called for duty during World War II in the Army Air Corp. After the war he graduated from San Jose State before marrying the love of his life, Nancy Driscoll Leal, in 1952, who passed away in 2016. They raised four children and lived in Cambrian Park before settling in Los Gatos. Bob worked at PG&E.

He was known for his kind and gentle nature and willingness to help others while being guided along the way by his unyielding faith in Jesus and the Catholic Church, first at St. Frances Cabrini in San Jose and then St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Los Gatos.

Bob enjoyed vacations while pulling a trailer (and his family) across the western United States. His first trailer had no refrigeration nor a bathroom, so searching for ice and facilities always made for interesting adventures. He later graduated to a more technologically advanced trailer much to the delight of Nancy. In his retirement years he towed a car behind his motorhome, and he and Nancy enjoyed seeing much of the United States. He just loved the open road, but wife Nancy had other ideas as they aged, so Bob enjoyed much of Europe, Asia and the Caribbean, too.

He was very proud of his native San Jose, and had plenty of stories about working in the canneries and picking apricots as a child. He was an avid photographer, and did quite a few house painting jobs "on the side" to provide for his family. While not particularly great at fixing things, his strategic use of tape, glue, pliers and a hammer kept things up and running in the Leal household.

Bob is survived by three children, Celine Trapani (Tom) of San Jose; Colleen Leal Malcomson (Chris) of Tracy; and Bob Leal Jr. of Los Gatos. Also grandchildren Andrew Trapani (Ani) of Oakland; Ryan Trapani (Lauren) of Washington, D.C.; Carly, Cody and Cole Malcomson of Tracy; and three great grandchildren, Lila, Jay and Cameron. Bob was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Sharon Leal of San Jose.

A memorial mass is planned for 11 a.m. July 11 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Los Gatos located at 219 Bean Ave. A reception will follow the mass at nearby The Palms Restaurant, 115 North Santa Cruz Ave.





View the online memorial for Robert (Bob) Leal Sr. Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 7, 2019