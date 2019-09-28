|
|
Robert Leslie Laws
May 15th, 1925 – September 14th, 2019
Resident of Saratoga and Campbell
Our beloved patriarch, Robert "Bob" Laws, longtime resident of Saratoga and Campbell, has passed away peacefully at home.
Bob was born in Turlock Ca. to Casper H. Laws and Lavita May Krosen Laws. Bob grew up in San Jose, attending San Jose High School. After high school, Bob studied journalism and photography at San Jose State University. He then applied to and was accepted in the Army Air Corps. He was assigned to the 9th Photo Tech Squadron. He was stationed on Guam where his squadron's job was processing and developing reconnaissance film shot by aircraft. After the bombings at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the film of the aftermath passed through his lab. For his service, Bob was awarded Veteran of the Year 2019 by the Campbell Veteran's Memorial Foundation, as well as recognition from the United States House of Representatives, California State Senate, and American Legion Certificate of Honor. Bob was a supporting member of the American Legion Post 99.
Upon returning home Bob married Enid Musgrave, his best friend and wife for the next 62 years. Starting their family in San Jose, both Enid and Bob were heavily involved with San Jose Junior Chamber of Commerce and other service organizations. Continuing his career in photography, he opened Robert Laws Salon of Photography on Park avenue in San Jose in 1948. Most of his career was spent in commercial photography. He worked with his wife and family in their auction business, and in their antique store in Saratoga. He and Enid worked together their whole lives on various rental properties they owned throughout the Bay Area. Bob continued his service to his community as a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Santa Cruz, using his personal craft for rescue and retrieval operations. When he wasn't working, he spent time on his boat in Santa Cruz or his vacation home in Lake Tahoe.
Bob and Enid had two daughters, Catherine and Izetta, as well as hosting many foster children in their home and were godparents to the children of their best friend.
Bob joined the San Jose Chapter, Order of DeMolay. In 1952, Bob was raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason. He joined San Jose Scottish Rite in 1953. In 1981 he joined Asiya Shrine, and Camel Herders in 1982. In 2002, he was one of 12 Masons charted by the Scottish Rite personal representative Leo Mark to found the Knights of Saint Andrew. In 2004, Bob received his 50-year pin in this lodge. Bob was awarded the Hiram award in 2014, and Knight Commander of the Court of Honour by the San Jose Scottish Rite.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Enid, and eldest daughter Catherine. He is survived by his daughter Izetta Kennedy, son-in-law John Kennedy, grandson Ian Kennedy, granddaughter Jennifer Trevarrow (Kevin), and three god-children Richard E. Howard, Catherine L. Georgi, and Gregory B. Howard, and his very special friend Jane Medeiros.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bob's favorite cause, the Scottish Rite Child Language Disorders clinic. +1 (408) 448-4357 or https://squareup.com/store/scottish-rite-bodies
Memorial services will be held at the San Jose Masonic Center, 2500 Masonic Dr. San Jose, Ca. at 12:00 PM on the 5th of October 2019.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 28, 2019