Robert "Bob" M. GorskiJuly 16, 1952 - May 28, 2020Resident of SaratogaBob died peacefully but unexpectedly, at his home in Saratoga with his loving wife of 42 years at his side. Bob is survived by his wife Donna, lifelong and best friend Billy Rzepka, his 3 brothers, John, William and David and 3 nieces. Private services have been held.For more detail refer to www.funeralcremation.com