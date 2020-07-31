1/
Robert Marion McCullough
1924 - 2020
Robert Marion McCullough


July 3, 1924 - July 27, 2020




Robert was born in Port Orchard, Washington, to Anna Petett and Isaac McCullough, an immigrant from County Down, Ireland. Robert and his parents, his half-sister Lena (Colvin) McBride and half-brother Emerald McCullough moved to Hercules, CA in 1927. He was a 1947 graduate of the University California, Berkeley with a degree in Civil Engineering. He met his future wife, Beverly Byrne of San Francisco, in 1952 at a dance at Old Saint Mary's Center in San Francisco and were married in 1954. A resident of San Jose, CA for 55 years.


He worked for the CA Division of Highways, the predecessor to CALTRANS. He followed the highways in Northern California and worked on the 3rd bore of the Caldecott tunnel in the early 1960's; multiple bridges for highway 280 in San Jose, including the 280/680/101 interchange; and, the highway 101/Blood Alley bypass. He enjoyed summer vacations in Carnelian Bay, Lake Tahoe, trout fishing, crossword puzzles, classical, ragtime and Irish folk music.


He was preceded in death by his half-sister Lena (1938); his father Isaac (1938); his mother Anna (1973); his infant granddaughter Mary (1982); his half-brother Emerald (1986); and, his wife of 58 years, Beverly (2012). He is survived by his children: Patrick (Mary), Lock (Lucia), Mary (Todd), Kevin (Tracy) and Kathy; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Services will be private with a celebration of life once the pandemic passes.

Published in Mercury News on Jul. 31, 2020.
