|
|
Robert Martin Finucane
Resident of Santa Clara
Robert Martin Finucane, 94, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in his home in Santa Clara surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Victoria (Pasin) Finucane; his three children, Paul, Steve, and Julie; and six grandchildren. In his early years, Robert "Bob" was raised in Marshfield, Wisconsin as the youngest of four children. A man of faith, he studied to become a priest in his teens and planned to join the seminary before enrolling in the Navy during WWII. His bravery earned him ribbons for the American Theater, the Asiatic Pacific Theater with a Battle Star, the Philippine Liberation with a Star, and a Victory Ribbon.
After traveling near and far serving 32 months in the Navy as a Pharmacist Mate, Bob settled down in the Bay Area and met his beloved wife, Vicki. They were inseparable; you could always find Bob and Vicki together at social gatherings and involved in their communities at church and in the neighborhood. Bob had many passions that he explored through different vocations, from management at JCPenney, to entrepreneurship, to working in the tech world. A collector of records and lover of music, he and Vicki enjoyed dancing, and even traveled to a gala in Austria to show off their moves.
Bob was a loyal family man and adored spending time with loved ones, including his six granddaughters and one grandson. He took care in every last detail, down to his perfect Windsor knot or bolo tie. You could always count on him for his warm hugs, quick wit, and infectious laugh. Bob had many achievements and you could hear a new life story at every family gathering.
Bob's spirit will live on through the beautiful family that he built and the treasured memories that he created.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Clare Parish, 941 Lexington Street in Santa Clara.
View the online memorial for Robert Martin Finucane
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 29, 2019