Robert Michael Mulvey
San Carlos
Robert Michael Mulvey, beloved and first born child of Bart and Emma Mulvey passed away in the early morning hours on Thursday, September 19th following a long illness. He was 74. Bob was born in San Francisco, where the family lived for the early years of his life before they moved to the Peninsula where Bob attended St. Charles School, Serra High School and then went on to Stanford University as a premed student. He was a member of Lambda Nu Fraternity. His childhood friends remember him affectionately for "his great smile, his wonderful sense of humor and a booming laugh". In grammar school he was a great basketball player, a "deadeye" shooter.
Bob was the oldest of four children and always took his role as the "big brother" seriously. He was a conscientious and considerate person with a tender heart willing to help out in any way. He loved attending family gatherings and always offered his assistance whenever needed.
Bob is predeceased by his father Bart and his mother Emma and his brothers Don and Ray. He is survived by his sister Gayle. For guestbook, please visit www.crippenflynn.com
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 20, 2019