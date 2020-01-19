|
Robert Nakaji
Resident of Almaden Valley in San Jose
Robert Yoshikazu Nakaji resided in the Almaden Valley in San Jose, CA for over 4 decades. Bob was born on May 5, 1934 in San Luis Obispo, CA. He graduated from James Lick High School in 1952. He served in the US Army in Korea from 1955-1957. He attended San Jose City College, San Jose State University, and University of California San Francisco, graduating with a BS in Physical Therapy in 1963. He married Marjorie Sugako Iwasaki on April 6, 1963. He taught at the Center for Rehabilitation in Tokyo, Japan for two years introducing physical therapy practices to the country. In 1967, he and Marjorie returned to San Jose and she gave birth to a daughter, Michelle Mayumi. In 1970, they welcomed a son, Ross Makoto. Bob worked for the Good Samaritan Hospital Physical Therapy Department for 30+ years. During that time, he formed his own practice, Athletic Rehabilitation & Physical Therapy Associates, Inc. in the early '80s and contracted with GSH until 1998. He retired in 1999. Bob always had a true love for food and he enjoyed traveling, gardening, dabbling in real estate, photography, watching football, and collecting vintage jewelry, Japanese antiques, and art pieces. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; his daughter Mayumi (Thomas Elardo); his son Ross (Kristine Nakaji); five grandchildren, Mikaela, Tara, Maren, Garrison, and Kimiko.; and his brother Fred (Molly Nakaji) who will truly miss his humor and laughter. A memorial service will be held at Palo Alto Buddhist Temple at 2751 Louis Road Palo Alto, CA 94303 on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020