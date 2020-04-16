|
Robert "Bob" Noland French
Resident of Folsom
On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Robert "Bob" Noland French, 80, departed this life in Redding, California. Bob was born March 6, 1940 in Honolulu, Hawaii, as an infant relocated to Santa Clara residing and schooled in the CA bay area. Bob is survived by his youngest sisters, Marietta French Perez, Genevieve Minneker, and many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout America. Bob was preceded in death by the love of his life, Marsha McLean, Mary G. French his mother, and his siblings: Roseline Sears, Rosemary Daniel, and Charles French. Bob & Marsha were longtime employees of Lockheed, Sunnyvale, California, upon their joint retirement from Lockheed Martin, Bob and Marsha retired to Folsom, CA. Deeply missed and always loved. There will be no services.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 16, 2020