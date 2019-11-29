|
Robert Ortiz
Resident of San Jose
Robert Ortiz passed away suddenly on November 24, 2019. He was 62 years old. A lifelong resident of San Jose, Robert attended San Jose High School and retired from Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) this past July after 36 years of distinguished service. He was a devoted father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his children Felicia Ortiz, Robert Ortiz, Jr., Juanita Ortiz-Irwin, and Virginia Bryan, and grandchildren Serena Thompson, Naomi Ortiz-Irwin, and Angel Bryan. He is also survived and grieved by his siblings Laura Ortiz-Spiegel, Luis Ortiz, Miguel Ortiz, and Juanita Ortiz Walker. He leaves behind numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbors, friends, and co-workers.
Robert was a die-hard Raiders fan, who loved to fish, and loved to cook. He was famous for his menudo and his grilling, whether for a special occasion or just any old Saturday at work. He loved to make way too much food so that he could share plates with all of his family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, etc.
Robert was very proud of his nine years of sobriety and was a member of the Santa Clara County Fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous. He was a regular at the weekly Attitude Adjustment meeting at 6am on Sundays at Denny's Restaurant on First Street in San Jose.
Robert did not have an inside voice, especially if the Raiders were playing, you could probably hear him not just from the next room but even halfway down the block. Robert will be remembered for his sense of humor, and how his smile and laughter could light up even the darkest room. Most of all, Robert will be remembered for his kind and generous spirit. He would give you the shirt off his back (even to a Steelers fan).
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Christian Center at 3535 Clayton Road in San Jose. Instead of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in his memory to any of the following charities, or the : Second Harvest Food Bank, Saved By Nature, or Santa Clara County Fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous. Go Raiders forever!
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 29, 2019