Robert Otto Koch

May 24, 1953 ~ May 23, 2019

Mountain View

Robert was born in Redwood City, California to Eugen Koch and Erna Koch on May 24, 1953. He attended Selby Lane Elementary, JFK Middle School, and Woodside High School. After high school, he started at Cañada Jr. College where he excelled at soccer under the coaching of Silvano Vial. He went on to play soccer at a higher level at San Jose State and a few other soccer leagues including the Lobos and Harmonie, a German team that his dad had played for and also coached for many years. Around 1973, he played for a local PAL team that traveled to Italy. He also traveled to Portland in 1975 to try out for the professional team, the Portland Timbers. Unfortunately, while playing in a game with Lobos, his leg was broken which sadly prevented him from returning to Portland for a follow up tryout. Soccer was his life. He got his love for the game from his Dad who never missed a game and coached him all the way through Robert's soccer career. Robert was a cabinet-maker and a construction worker in the house building field. He became a personal trainer and loved running on the beach, only a close second to his love for soccer. He worked at Peninsula Visa for the last few years. He loved his daughter, Andrea Koch, and his nephews, Jeffrey and Steven Strain. His happy look at life endeared him to everyone who met him, and he had a smile for anyone who needed it. Robert fought a hard fight to recuperate from a stroke for 2 years with his sister Edith with him every step of the way. But God had a different plan for his life. Now he is that free spirit he once was, running and kicking that beloved soccer ball. He will be missed.





