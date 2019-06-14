Robert (Bob/Griff) Owen Griffith

May 2, 1952 - May 23, 2019

Bob was born in Ashland, OR and was raised in San Jose, CA. Graduated from Camden H.S. Where he lettered in soccer and later hit a golf ball or two. Bob worked in many trades and was best known as the one who could make you laugh whether around a campfire with a harmonica in hand or on the shore line with a fishing pole. Griff was old fashioned at heart. John Wayne in the VCR, Kenny Rogers on the record player and Hamm's Beer sign hanging in the garage. Survived by his mother, sister, nieces, son, daughter and two grandchildren. His "It really doesn't matter" (IRDM) attitude lives on.

There will be a Celebration of life in the near future.





