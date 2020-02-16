|
Robert Paul Czarny
March 8, 1935 - Feb. 2, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
A giving and generous man was called home to the side of God. He is survived by three sisters-Rita, Holly & Andrea; many nieces and nephews along with their families, and many, many grandnieces and grandnephews. He will be reunited with his mom Catherine, his dad John, his brothers-Norbert, Al & John, and his sisters-Barbara and Julia; as well as many more family and friends in God's arms. "Feet don't fail him now" on his final journey home. You will be dearly missed Uncle Bubba!
Mass services will be held @ 10am Friday, February 21, 2020 @ St. Mary's Parish Church in Los Gatos. Please send all donations care of Robert Czarny to: St. Mary's Parish, 219 Bean Avenue, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 16, 2020