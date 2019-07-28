|
Robert Paul Russell
Mar. 26, 1928 - Feb. 28, 2019
Cumming, Georgia
Robert Paul Russell, age 90, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019. He taught music for many years for the Eastside Union High School District and at Archbishop Mitty and Presentation High Schools in San Jose.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Russell; children Robert Russell. Jr. of Sonora, CA, Danielle Kline of Felton, CA and Jennifer Russell of Cumming, GA; and grandchildren, Brandon Russell of Sonora, CA, Caleb and Clarity Bortz of Roseville, CA, Ryan Driesse of Memphis, TN, Lauren Driesse of Cumming, GA; great grandchildren Nickolas and Noah Russell of Sonora, CA.
Memorial services will be held at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in San Jose on Saturday, August 10th at 3 p.m. at 2278 Booksin Ave. 95125. There will be a dedication and reception following mass at Presentation High School's Valenzuela Theater at 2281 Plummer Ave. 95125.
In lieu of Flowers, the family has asked that you donate to the Children's Music Fund (www.thecmf.org) in honor/memory of Bob Russell.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
