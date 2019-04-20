Robert "Bob" Paul Schiro, Sr.

December 18, 1939 - April 14, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Robert "Bob" Paul Schiro, Sr., born December 18, 1939 to late parents Josephine Schiro and Paul Schiro. Bob passed away at 79 on April 14 after a brief illness. He is survived by his brother Ray Schiro, of Idaho, son Robert P. Schiro of San Jose and loving companion Dina Cotton, of Saratoga.

Bob was born and raised in San Jose on the family Ranch in the foothills of Alum Rock Park with many tales of adventures in the East Foothills, riding bicycles up and down steep dusty roads and exploring the rock formations of this enchanted place. At an early age he was taught the value of hard work, picking up "cots" during the hot summer months.

Around this time he began his appreciation of cars - what makes them run and how to modify, and sell opening a car lot on Stevens Creek Blvd. He and his brother decided to win at the drag races they would need to put a jet engine into the frame of drag car. And they did with amazing results. There was no way to stop it! After a successful career selling cars (mostly Corvettes) he began investing in local real estate.

Bob, we will hold you close in our hearts and there you will remain forever. You will be dearly missed.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the Memorial Mass, April 24, 2019, 11:00 AM, Lima Family Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95050.





View the online memorial for Robert "Bob" Paul Schiro, Sr. Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary