Robert Perruso
Resident of Redwood City
Robert John Perruso, age 88, late of Schererville, IN, formerly of Chicago, IL, and Redwood City, CA, passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019. Loving uncle of Kerry (Jim) Wright, Leo (Debbie) Firchau, Jodi Firchau, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Dearest brother of the late Mary (late Leo) Firchau and late Lorraine Perruso. Love of his life of 28 years, the late Barbara Pickering. Dear friend of Bill Carrozza, Rick & Alice Nuzzo, Sharae Gunn, Robin Bilinski, Virginia Coppock, Melissa Utecht, and Slear families. Also, preceded in death by his parents Emil and Elvira Perruso.
Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00am-12:00pm at Spangler Mortuaries Los Altos Chapel 399 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos CA 94022. Entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery - Los Altos, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Red Morton Community Center 1120 Roosevelt Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061, greatly appreciated.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 23, 2019