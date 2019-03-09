Robert Phillips

February 20, 1922 – February 22, 2019

Redwood City

Robert "Bob" Phillips passed quietly at his long-time home in Redwood City after a brief illness. Son of Melvine and Maxim Phillips, he loved to share stories about growing up in San Francisco during the Depression: playing in Golden Gate Park, swimming at Sutro Baths, attending Polytechnic High School.

Bob joined the Navy in 1942 and served in the Pacific as a dive-bomber navigator/gunner aboard the USS Yorktown. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism in the Battle of the Philippine Sea.

He married Dorothy Lawrence in 1945 and moved to Redwood City in 1948, where he was prominent in the automobile business and as an insurance broker for AAA. Bob and Dorothy enjoyed the outdoors and traveled extensively in retirement; he was biking 18 miles a day until his illness.

What mattered most to Bob throughout his life was family. Outgoing and engaging, he had a unique ability to inspire us all – by example through hard work and often with a funny story sharing his own life experience. His enthusiasm, wisdom and sense of humor will be missed.

Bob is survived by Dorothy, his beloved wife of 74 years, sons Jeffrey and Robert, daughters Janet and Joan, as well as 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.





